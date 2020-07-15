DC's Stargirl: "Brainwave Jr." Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Brainwave Jr." the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe Monday, July 20th and on The CW Tuesday, July 21st. The final moments of this week's "Brainwave" saw Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) big secret get out and we don't mean to the ISA. Instead, her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) discovered Courtney holding the Cosmic Staff and from the looks of things in the preview, it looks like the full truth will come out -- complete with Barbara being less than pleased with Pat (Luke Wilson) and wanting to leave Blue Valley immediately.

And wanting to leave Blue Valley makes sense as things are getting even more dangerous. This week's episode revealed what the ISA's Project New America really is: they plan to mind control everyone in a six-state radius using an amplifier and Brainwave's power, thus forcing people into their perfect version of America. One hitch? Brainwave (Christopher Baker) has been in a coma so his son, Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) is now how Dragon King (Nelson Lee) plans to power things. Though, Brainwave did wake up at the end of this week’s episode so it will be interesting to see how having both father and son factors into the ISA’s plans.

The episode will also see Henry Jr. dealing with his family's past and secrets as well as see Barbara revisit her own past in Blue Valley while the young JSA takes on the ISA again in what looks to be an action-packed episode.

You can check out the synopsis for "Brainwave Jr." for yourself below.

LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Brainwave Jr." debuts Monday, July 20 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 21 on The CW.

