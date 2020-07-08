DC's Stargirl: Courtney Tries to Recruit Henry Jr. in "Brainwave" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Brainwave", the ninth episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe Monday, July 13th and on The CW Tuesday, July 14th. This week's "Shiv Part Two" made it clear to both Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg DeLacy) and Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) that Henry King, Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) does in fact have powers and from the looks of things in the preview, Courtney will see an opportunity to reach out to Henry Jr. and try to recruit him to the Justice Society of America -- something that causes serious conflict with her teammates.

Henry Jr. developing his powers is something that has been teased from the show's beginning. Even in the pilot, Henry King/Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) was trying to discern if his son had inherited his powers of telepathy and telekinesis. After Henry Sr. ended up in a coma following an altercation with Stargirl, the younger Henry has been slowly starting to develop those powers with him fully discovering that he can not only hear people's thoughts but move things with his mind this week.

It's something that is clearly overwhelming for Henry Jr., but Courtney clearly sees this as an opportunity to reach out to Henry and not only offer him the help and support of a team but makes it clear that they need him to help face off with the ISA -- particularly Cindy Burman who knows exactly who they are and is bent on earning her stripes as a villain in her own right. The problem? Yolanda/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) may not exactly be keen on teaming up with the person she sees as responsible for all of her shame and pain when intimate photos of her were spread around the school. Still, it's not impossible that there could be a place for Henry Jr. on the new JSA -- though Monreal recently told ComicBook.com she just can't see Yolanda outright forgiving Henry, even if Yolanda's faith certainly makes room for it.

"I don't see it happening, me as the audience viewer," Monreal said. "I don't see it happening, but Yolanda is a person of faith and religion. And I think forgiveness is, even though her parents don't show it that often, forgiveness is a big part of her religion. So, I think there's room for it. I don't know if it's going to happen, but it's definitely... Never say never, kind of thing."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Brainwave" below.

DADDY DEAREST — Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Tamra Davis directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Brainwave" debuts Monday, July 13 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 14 on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.