James Corden Reveals Why He Feels "Compelled" to End The Late Late Show

This week will bring about the end of a television era, when The Late Late Show with James Corden comes to a close after nine seasons. The long-running late night talk show has grabbed fans' attention in an array of ways over the years, and the news of the show ending has definitely made headlines as well. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Corden revealed why he sees this current moment as the best time to say goodbye to The Late Late Show.

"You don't want to be making a mistake but I just feel compelled to do it," Corden explained. "I feel like I've got to, I feel like if I don't leave now, I never will...or it will be me just being pushed out the door."

"Change in your life comes with a huge amount of fear, professional, personal," Corden added. "We're going to move back to London, we're going to put three kids into a new school. That in itself would be a lot to do, and then to walk away from what just has been the most magical experience I could have ever wished for...to, with intention, turn everything upside down comes with a lot of fear... I just think how things end is important," he said. "How you close things off is really, really important. I think that it matters, and I think I've done 1200 shows by the time we finish -- that is a lot of TV. We have done things on the show that far exceeded anything I thought we were capable of."

Why is James Corden leaving The Late Late Show?

Corden explained his exit in a segment of his show last April, and teased that the now-current final season would be them going out "with a bang."

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way," Corden said. "I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

"We're not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," Corden continued. "We're going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears....This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months. It's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

