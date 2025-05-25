One of the Best Villains on Dexter Was Killed Off Too Early

Showtime’s Dexter sees its titular character tangle with plenty of worthy adversaries over the course of its eight-season run, with most of his foes also violently battling a dark passenger of their own. However, not all of those with whom Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) faces off are on the wrong side of the law. In fact, some might argue that his most compelling adversary of all is a by-the-book lawman who was gone from the series canon far too soon. More specifically, we’re referring to one Sergeant James Doakes (Erik King). Doakes is the co-antagonist of Season 2, alongside the enchanting, yet deadly, Lila (Jaime Murray).

Doakes stands out amongst his fellow antagonists because he is driven by the desire to do the right thing, to see justice served. That adds a certain nuance to the program that we don’t get as much of following his untimely departure at the end of Season 2.

Sergeant James Doakes Is a Worthy Adversary Who Should Have Hung Around Longer

Part of what makes Doakes so integral to the seasons in which he appears is the idea that he sees past Dexter’s charm in a way that very few characters do. Many of Dexter’s colleagues look right through him without much thought, rarely stopping to question the legitimacy of his words and actions.

During his time on the series, Doakes never seems to have an issue calling a spade a spade. He makes no qualms about telling Dexter what he thinks and eventually even begins to suspect that old Dex is the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Seeing as Dexter actually is the Bay Harbor Butcher, that dynamic likely creates an anxiety-inducing experience for fans. We know what the titular character is up to, however, the viewer sees the human side of Dexter and most of us are likely cheering for him to go on killing unchecked. All of that sounds reprehensible when put as simply as that, but that’s a rather natural audience reaction to a beloved antihero in film or television.

The audience is supposed to want the central figure to get away with whatever criminal misconduct they are perpetrating. That’s what makes watching a series like Dexter exciting, and that’s what keeps us tuning in.

Doakes’s status as the lone naysayer makes him a genius adversary. Not to mention, the idea that Doakes is on the force and always looking over Dexter’s shoulder, especially in Season 2, keeps the murderous protagonist (not to mention, the audience) on his toes.

Now, don’t get us wrong. Doakes needed to die at some point. Eight seasons of the surly sergeant breathing down Dex’s neck would have been redundant and a huge turnoff if it went on for too long. However, many would argue that the series kills Doakes off with more mileage remaining in his arc.

Doakes’s Season Two storyline sees the dogged detective catching on to the ultra-violent malarkey Dexter is perpetrating. This leads to a confrontation, with Dexter temporarily solving the problem by kidnapping Doakes and keeping him hostage at a cabin in the Everglades.

Dexter eventually decides to frame Doakes as the Bay Harbor Butcher, with designs on possibly letting him live. However, when Dexter’s troubled lady-friend Lila stumbles upon Doakes at the cabin while Dex is out, she torches the place and Doakes goes up in flames along with it.

What Might Have Happened if Doakes Had Lived?

The show may well have benefited from extending Doakes’s arc, following him from prison as he worked to prove that Dexter was the real Butcher. Or, the writers could have dreamt up a scenario where Doakes foiled Dexter’s plans to frame him and continued to try to prove Dex was the real Butcher.

There are a million different ways the show could have extended Doakes’s arc. Regardless of how things may have played out, many of us think the series could have been even better were it a bit more Doakes-heavy.

While Doakes’s character arc still arguably had mileage remaining when he was unceremoniously killed off, the series still managed to dream up plenty of worthy adversaries for the titular character to face off against in the years that followed. Even still, we can’t help but imagine what might have been.

What are your thoughts on Doakes’s untimely demise? Would you have been happy to see the character live to fight another day? Drop down to the comments section below and let us know.

If you’re hungry for more Dexter, rest assured that the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin is coming back for a second season down the line. No word just yet on when it will be available, but know that we will notify you as soon as we have more info. Additionally, the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection is slated for premiere on July 11, 2025 via Paramount+ with Showtime.