James Gunn Breaks Silence on Superman Spinoff TV Show by Clarifying Key Detail

Superman becoming a global box office hit got the DC Universe franchise off to a strong start, opening the door for it to evolve in exciting ways. It didn’t take James Gunn long to announce the Superman follow-up film Man of Tomorrow, which premieres in 2027. As fans eagerly await Kal-El and Lex Luthor’s clash with Brainiac, the world of Superman is also set to expand on the small screen. Earlier this month, it was reported a TV series titled DC Crime was in development. Modeled after true crime shows, the project sees Superman standout Skyler Gisondo reprise his role as Jimmy Olsen, who serves as the host. The first season will revolve around villain Gorilla Grodd. Now, Gunn has taken the time to clarify a key detail about the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Threads, Gunn replied to a Deadline post announcing details about DC Crime to clear things up. “Just FYI there has never been a project titled ‘DC Crime’ in development, not even as a working title,” he wrote. “I don’t know where that came from but it’s weird. And no that doesn’t mean all of the rest of the story is false.” That last bit clarifies that while a Jimmy Olsen show is in the works, DC Crime is not the title.

A Jimmy Olsen Spinoff Show Could Be a Great Addition to the DCU

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

Word of a Jimmy Olsen spinoff has been circulating online since Superman‘s opening weekend in mid-July, so it’s encouraging to hear it’s still on the table. If the project wasn’t happening at all, Gunn would have said so. Throughout his career, he’s always been transparent with fans on social media, taking the time to clarify rumors and reports about upcoming projects. If the only incorrect detail is the title, then DC fans still have an intriguing show to look forward to. It just remains to be seen when it will come to fruition, as no production timeline or release window has been set.

DC Crime (or whatever it ends up being called) comes with a certain degree of risk. In the age of streaming, high-profile franchises have been guilty of oversaturating the marketplace with a variety of spinoffs of varying degrees of quality. Plus, some fans don’t like the idea of introducing iconic villains without their associated heroes (Gorilla Grodd is a longtime foe of the Flash). However, this project still has a lot of potential. Gisondo delivered a breakout performance in Superman, quickly becoming a fan-favorite supporting character. It will be fun to see him get more of the spotlight, something that wouldn’t necessarily be possible to do in a feature film where the focus will be on characters like Superman and Lex Luthor.

This could also be an efficient way for DC Studios to flesh out the DC Universe’s rich history. Superman establishes that metahumans have been around for hundreds of years, meaning a plethora of heroes and villains have already been active. With DC Studios reportedly targeting just 1-2 theatrical releases per year, there could be limited opportunities to add to the shared universe’s roster of characters. Introducing characters like Gorilla Grodd on DC Crime would help familiarize audiences with these figures before they potentially receive an expanded role in another project. Perhaps each season could focus on a different villain, highlighting their nefarious actions.

It’s unknown why the trade reports were so far off base regarding the title of the Jimmy Olsen spinoff, but it sounds like the core concept remains intact. The show boasts an impressive creative team with experience in this kind of work (American Vandal‘s Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are serving as showrunners), so the series should be an entertaining and refreshing spin on established, popular genres. It’s an example of what’s possible with the streaming format, finding a unique way to tell stories within the shared universe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!