James Gunn Confirms Another Peacemaker Character Returning for Season 2

Thanks to Freddie Stroma's portrayal in the first season of Max's Peacemaker series, an entire new audience is endeared to the character of Adrian Chase / Vigilante — and it sounds like more is in store. A new post from Peacemaker series creator and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn celebrated the anniversary of Adrian Chase's comic debut, as well as the larger legacy of the Vigilante mantle. In the process, Gunn confirmed that Stroma will reprise his role as Vigilante in Peacemaker's sophomore season — something that fans could probably safely assume, given the fact that Gunn already indicated that the character would return in 2023.

"On this date in 1982, creators @marvwolfman and George Pérez introduced Adrian Chase who would take up the mantle of Vigilante, originally created in 1941 by Mort Weisinger and Mort Meskin," Gunn's post reads. "Freddie Stroma as #Vigilante is returning in season two of Peacemaker!"

What Is Peacemaker Season 2 About?

Plot details are currently unknown about Peacemaker's sophomore season, which is currently filming and is set to debut on Max at a later date. In addition to the show's existing ensemble cast, Frank Grillo is confirmed to be reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the forthcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

"Yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some)," Gunn previously confirmed on social media.

Is Peacemaker Season 2 in the New DCU?

While the first season of Peacemaker was created within the DC Extended Universe, even featuring that universe's version of the Justice League in its Season 1 finale, the show is now carrying over into Gunn and Peter Safran's "reset" DC Universe. As Gunn has promised on the social media platform Threads, this rollout of the DCU's canon won't be "confusing" to fans.

"Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos [in 2024] — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with [Superman] after that," Gunn shared on Threads last year. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think it's okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."