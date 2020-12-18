Jeopardy! Fans Celebrate Brayden Smith as Alex Trebek's Last Great Champion

Longtime Jeopardy! host and game show icon Alex Trebek passed away last month after a lengthy battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy that few will ever be able to match. While Trebek is no longer with us, the host filmed several episodes of Jeopardy! before his death, so fans around the country have been enjoying his final stretch of episodes. In the recent run of episodes, the next great Jeopardy! contestant has emerged, and fans are already claiming him to be Trebek's final champion.

Brayden Smith, a policy intern from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been an absolute behemoth on Jeopardy! over the last week. Smith has earned more than $93,000 in his first three days on the show, winning nine consecutive Daily Doubles in the process. The man is unstoppable.

Of course, Trebek has developed a great rapport with Smith over the past three days, and longtime Jeopardy! fans have taken a liking to their on-screen banter. Folks have been taking to Twitter to talk about their adoration for the new Jeopardy! standout, as well as dub him the last great player to work with Trebek.

Take a look below at what some of the Jeopardy! fans around the country have been saying about Smith's successful run.