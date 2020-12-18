Jeopardy! Fans Celebrate Brayden Smith as Alex Trebek's Last Great Champion
Longtime Jeopardy! host and game show icon Alex Trebek passed away last month after a lengthy battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy that few will ever be able to match. While Trebek is no longer with us, the host filmed several episodes of Jeopardy! before his death, so fans around the country have been enjoying his final stretch of episodes. In the recent run of episodes, the next great Jeopardy! contestant has emerged, and fans are already claiming him to be Trebek's final champion.
Brayden Smith, a policy intern from Las Vegas, Nevada, has been an absolute behemoth on Jeopardy! over the last week. Smith has earned more than $93,000 in his first three days on the show, winning nine consecutive Daily Doubles in the process. The man is unstoppable.
Of course, Trebek has developed a great rapport with Smith over the past three days, and longtime Jeopardy! fans have taken a liking to their on-screen banter. Folks have been taking to Twitter to talk about their adoration for the new Jeopardy! standout, as well as dub him the last great player to work with Trebek.
Take a look below at what some of the Jeopardy! fans around the country have been saying about Smith's successful run.
Awesome
It makes me really happy that Alex Trebek got a contestant like Brayden on some of his last shows. Smart as a whip. Plays the board like no other (him finding all those Daily Doubles is not dumb luck). Makes heckuva runaways. And pretty low key. It’s awesome. #jeopardy— Elizabeth Hurd (She/her/hers) (@elizanhurd) December 18, 2020
Alex and Brayden
So this is now just the Alex and Brayden show at this point, right? #Jeopardy #GoBraydenGo pic.twitter.com/MagpgXh4Tg— Bearnaked Joe (@bearnakedjoe) December 18, 2020
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
It’s actually remarkable Brayden has uncovered all 9 Daily Doubles in his 3 Jeopardy! appearances. AND he has answered all 9 correctly. YOU CANNOT STOP THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/T4KpZuq4HM— Saint (@AndySaintLaw) December 18, 2020
Next Ken Jennings
brayden on jeopardy is the next ken jennings... you heard it here first— Olivia (@osross) December 17, 2020
Best in a While
This Brayden guy is the best Jeopardy person I’ve seen in a while.— C Wade 3 (@cgatorwade) December 17, 2020
Brilliance
In Alex Trebek's last handful of episodes, he's clearly loving Brayden's brilliance.. as he should.#Jeopardy #AlexTrebek #Brayden— Jukebox Romeo (@FrayedBlueJeans) December 18, 2020
End of an Era
There is a real chance that Brayden will be the last Jeopardy champ of the Alex Trebek era.— phungo (@phungo2008) December 17, 2020
Slaying the Competition
Alright Brayden! Slaying the competition 2 nights in a row on Jeopardy!— Captain EO ✊🏾👻 (@erica_ferg) December 17, 2020
Great Champion
I’d like to think that Brayden was a final gift to Alex Trebek. He loved a great champion. #Jeopardy— Lisa (@lisadanls) December 18, 2020
Absolute Force
Brayden has been an absolute FORCE in Jeopardy! the past two nights. Hope he keeps this streak rolling pic.twitter.com/OK7JmU4y6z— Saint (@AndySaintLaw) December 17, 2020