Jeopardy: Ryan Reynolds Thinks LeVar Burton Should Become Permanent Host

Ryan Reynolds has joined the host of Jeopardy! fans who want to see LeVar Burton become the permanent host. It’s been a day-long celebration of the Reading Rainbow star as he was finally announced as a finalist for the guest-hosting duties on the game show. The Deadpool star wanted to make sure people knew he was on board with the drive to make Burton the next man asking the questions. Reynolds isn’t alone by a long shot as thousands of people poured in when that final list got announced. Recently, Jeopardy! had been mum about the burgeoning social media campaign. This caused a bit of a backlash when polarizing sports commentator Joe Buck got announced as a guest host for the show last week. But, the fans can rest easy as Burton will be batting cleanup in the released order. Check out Reynolds’ tweet down below:

This needs to be a permanent gig. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/bTsBRZJsRv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2021

When it came time to thank the very vocal fans, Burton was just overwhelmed by all this support. It’s rare on social media to see anything have an almost unanimous approval rating. But, this would definitely qualify, people from all over just want to see the Reading Rainbow host get his shot and then hopefully lock down the role full-time.

"THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time," Burton said on Twitter. "Special shout-out to Joshua Sanders who started the petition.”

In the actual petition Sanders wrote, "Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and filling the role of Kunta Kinte in the ever-important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds. This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!"

