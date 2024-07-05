Jessica Alba Reveals Her Condition for Reviving Dark Angel TV Series

Jessica Alba would love to return to Dark Angel — as long as series producer James Cameron came back, too. The series, which ran for two seasons in 2000 until 2002, was created by Cameron with Charles H. Eglee, and centered on Alba as a genetically-engineered superhuman. While she and a number of others like her were being raised to become super-soldiers, Alba’s Max escaped and ended up working with a reporter to fight corruption and expose those in power.

Dark Angel was Alba’s big break, but it was hardly the first time the public had seen her. Besides roles in Never Been Kissed and Idle Hands, Alba had been piped into American homes with episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 and The Secret World of Alex Mack (another kinda-sorta-not-really superhero show).

“Would I do Dark Angel again? If [James Cameron] wanted to do Dark Angel, I would do Dark Angel again,” Alba told Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, ’cause he really has been a mentor of mine, and it would just be fun to work with him. We have that history together, and I admire him so much, so I think it would be fun. [Dark Angel] was ahead of its time, for sure. It would be really interesting just to see where Jim and [Charles H. Eglee] would take it knowing what we know now about AI and everything, yeah, and just where technology is. It would be cool to see how… where they would dream.”

The interview was done in support of Alba’s new action-thriller Trigger Warning. Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya, director of Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, will helm the film which features a script by Josh Olson (A History of Violence) and John Brancato (Terminator Salvation, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines).

In Trigger Warning, Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.

Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).

Directed by Mouly Surya, written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, Trigger Warning also stars Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon.

The film debuted on Netflix on June 21, so you can stream it now.