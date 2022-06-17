Jimmy Kimmel Live! Summer Guest Hosts Include Simu Liu, Jeff Goldblum, and More





Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is bringing in some special guest hosts for the summer. Hollywood favorites like Jeff Goldblum, Simu Liu, and more will get their chance at the show. ABC announced this star-studded list today and some of the names wills surprise you. Beginning this Monday, June 20th, a bunch of celebrities will get their chance to guide the program including: "Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, Sean Hayes, Rob McElhenney, Lamorne Morris, Desus Nice, Mark Rober, Kerry Washington and more." Throughout the summer, all of these people will get their shot as they continue the three-year tradition. If you're looking at specific dates to get tickets, those will be announced at a later time. But, it's setting up to be a fun summer in that live studio audience.

Kimmel has talked about stepping down in the future at different points. "I wish I knew what I was gonna do," he told Variety. "I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations."

He continued, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

Back in 2017, he told Variety that he would only do a couple more years of the show. But, he signed a contract extension in 2019. Could there be another in the cards? Possibly! But, it's clear that the world of late night is continuing to change by the year.

"I know I will do the show for another three years," he argued then. "It's possible that will be it. My wife's pregnant. At a certain point, I'd like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is," he said. "I think this job is a grind, and best-case scenario, a marathon. I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we're repeating ourselves, I think it's a good indication that it's time."

Are you looking forward to seeing some of your favorites sit behind that desk? Let us know down in the comments!