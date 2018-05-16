Jimmy Kimmel Slams FOX for ‘Lucifer’ and ‘The Exorcist’ Cancellations

We are currently in the middle of the most exciting and depressing time of year in the world of TV, as networks are making their decisions about what shows will or won’t return for more seasons. The FOX network has seen some of the biggest cuts to fan-favorite programs, with comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick all being canceled. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but mock the network during a presentation by pointing out that the studio couldn’t even find solutions for their supernatural series.

Variety‘s Debra Birnbaum shared Kimmel’s comments from the ABC presentation, recalling, “Fox needs help. They canceled Lucifer and The Exorcist. They can’t even make a deal with the devil.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we can all appreciate the clever turn-of-phrase, some audiences are sure to be upset with the remark, as it reminded us of the unexpected nature of these cancellations.

According to FOX chairman Gary Newman’s comments to Deadline, the decision to not renew Lucifer was “a ratings-based decision; we had very a successful late year with all four new dramas renewed.” He added, “We felt like performance-wise, we needed to make that change.”

In hopes of proving to other networks that Lucifer is a show worth reviving, fans started an online petition, which currently has more than 160,000 signatures.

What makes the cancellation all the more devastating is that the minds behind the show were so confident in getting another season that they ended Season 3 with a cliffhanger.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” showrunner Joe Henderson shared on Twitter. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

Sadly, The Exorcist‘s two seasons didn’t result in as massive of a following as Lucifer, though show creator Jeremy Slater is still proud of the work he accomplished.

“I know it’s easy to get angry at Fox, but the reality is that we were the lowest-rated drama on any network and they still brought us back for a second season, because they loved the show. There are no bad guys in this scenario,” Slater shared on Twitter. “I was lucky enough to work with the greatest collection of writers, actors, artists, and crew that anyone could ask for. Our amazing fans supported us every step of the way. I made lifelong friends and 20 hours of pretty good television. That’s not a bad legacy at all.”

Stay tuned for details, if any, on the future of Lucifer and The Exorcist.

Do you wish either series got renewed for additional seasons? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, debrabirnbaum]