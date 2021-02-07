Jimmy Woo’s WandaVision Spin-Off Imagined in Fan-Made Marvel Poster

✖

FBI Agent and amateur magician Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) leads a WandaVision spin-off in a fan-made poster imagining Marvel Studios series S.W.O.R.D. Chronicles. After acting as Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) handler in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Woo returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when a disappeared witness brings him to the missing town of Westview, New Jersey. Along with S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Woo works to figure out what the "hex" is going on inside the WandaVision sitcom now home to ex-Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany).

In a poster from BossLogic inspired by a viral Twitter pitch, Special Agent Jimmy Woo has a trick up his sleeve in S.W.O.R.D. Chronicles:

After Woo's return in WandaVision Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," writer-director and Teen Wolf alum Stephen Ford tweeted an idea for a Woo-led TV spin-off about the fan-favorite agent "working weird cases in the MCU" like a "fun X-Files."

"I've heard [about the viral tweet]," Park told ComicBook.com. "I've heard that and I didn't know that, but I learned that today and I think that that would be amazing! And I would be down, if [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige wanted that, in a heartbeat, of course I would do it."

Amid calls for Dennings' Darcy to join Woo in the X-Files-type spin-off, the Thor alum told ComicBook.com, "I have heard rumblings of people saying that, which I will take with a grain of salt, but I mean I'll work with Randall Park any day."

