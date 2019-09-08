The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Actor John Wesley Dead at 72

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star John Wesley has died at the age of 72. Wesley, who played Dr. Hoover on the show, died as of result of complications with multiple myeloma. Wesley’s agent Gerry Pass confirmed the news in a statement distributed to members of the media.

“John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film,” Pass remarked. “I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”

In addition to his work on Fresh Prince, some of Wesley’s other credits include Benson, Big Fish, Frasier, and The Jeffersons. The actor held dual degrees from the University of Califonria, San Diego and the University of San Diego. Wesley was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War.

All in all, Wesley had well over 100 credits to his name, primarily appearing as in guest roles on a whole host of television shows. His latest credit came in the BET holiday film Holly Day, where he appeared alongside Robinne Lee, Richard Portnow, and Waymond Lee. Some of his other recent credits include NCIS, Hart of Dixie, and Cursed.

Outside of film and television, Wesley also had a storied career in theaters, having appeared in the Old Globe Theatre’s Toys in the Attic and An American Clock and Wild Oats.

Wesley is survived by his wife Jenny Houston, his mother Hazel Baskin, his three daughters Kamiel, Kimiko, and Kinshasha Houston, his stepson Kyler Richie, and a number of siblings and grandchildren.