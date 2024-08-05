Those who have served the High Table will be of service again: A John Wick spinoff series is in the works at Lionsgate. Titled John Wick: Under the High Table, the series focuses on the titular assassin-dispatching underworld organization and will be executive-produced by John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the sequel series picks up directly after John Wick 4 and the apparent death of the High Table’s Excommunicado hired gun.

Stahelski — who co-directed 2014’s John Wick and directed 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2, 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4 — will helm the pilot episode. Robert Levine, co-creator of the Jeff Bridges-led thriller The Old Man for FX, is writing the action series that will “combine new and old and thrust the John Wick universe into a new age.” Reeves is not expected to appear in the series but is “very hands-on” with the project that is being shopped to streamers, according to Deadline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levine will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Reeves and Stahelski, who in January signed a pact with the studio to assume creative oversight over Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise across film, television, and all multimedia platforms.

In his role as creative overseer of the Wick universe — which has so far expanded with the Peacock-aired prequel The Continental: From the World of John Wick TV series and the 2025 spinoff film John Wick Presents: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas — Stahelski guides the “short andlong-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth” of all things Wick, with the former stuntman’s 87Eleven Entertainment”designing a comprehensive multi-platform content strategy” for both Wick and Lionsgate’s Highlander reboot with Henry Cavill.



Stahelski’s deal “expands on the greatcreative relationship we already have in place on John Wick and extends it to our Highlanderfranchise,” Joe Drake, the outgoing chair of the Lionsgate MotionPictureGroup and Adam Fogelson, chair of the MPG, said in January. “From theoutset, Chadhas been the creative force defining the world of Wick; aswe continue to thinkabout the future for that world, we want Chad,working together with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, as ourstewardsguiding us and strategizing together at every step. This dealmakes itofficial, and we look forward to his steady hand and creativeinput not just onthe film he is making, but other stories that arisefrom it. He is a truevisionary, and we are thrilled to have him in ourcorner.”



“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship withLionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion,” said Stahelski.”John Wick isso close to myheart and to be able to continue shepherding it will bea blast for me. I’m sohappy to also be launching another franchisewith Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to betold.”

ThunderRoad’s Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk, producers of the four-movie John Wick franchise and The Continental, which was Peacock’s biggest original launch of 2023, will also executive produce Under the High Table. Last year’s John Wick 4 earned more than $440 million worldwide at the box office and pushed the series past the billion-dollar mark.