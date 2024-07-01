Highlander Reboot Director Teases Filming Start

While fans can sometimes be apprehensive about reboots, the Highlander franchise feels like it’s a series full of immense potential to blend the worlds of fantasy, sci-fi, and action in compelling ways, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski set to revive the property in a Henry Cavill-starring adventure. The filmmaker recently confirmed that he’s hoping to start shooting the new movie in early 2025, while this year saw Lionsgate announce that Stahelski has been tapped to oversee the entire future of the franchise, which is expected to include films, TV series, and more. The new Highlander doesn’t yet have an official release date though is reportedly aiming for a 2026 debut.

“We start shooting in January in Scotland, that’s why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout,” Stahelski shared with Collider. “It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love … I love what it’s about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it’s a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together.”

The narrative has spread across multiple movies, TV series, and comic books, as the stories explore a world of sword-fighting immortals and their conflicts over the centuries. Stahelski has more than proven his skills in the world of action with his John Wick films, but the swordfights of the series will offer him new opportunities to thrill audiences.

“I’ll keep it to the core. Most audiences, I’ll use the gun analogy, most of what you know about gunfights or car chases, because most of us don’t get involved in gun fights, or car chases, or sword fights, we learn through movies,” the filmmaker admitted. “And what those movies show you is about 95% bullsh-t. You don’t fight 50 guys with your bare hands and then walk away, but it’s fun. It’s wish fulfillment. So John Wick, we know it’s a cartoon — I know it’s not — but we also have fun with it. But we do tactical reloads, we try to do fire manipulations, stuff like the professionals do, the military do. But then we have fun with it, you know? Swordwork is very much the same.”

