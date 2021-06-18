Johnny Test Reboot Heading To Netflix In July

✖

Netflix has set July for the release date for the planned reboot/relaunch of Johnny Test. The series, which ran six seasons on Cartoon Network, was announced last year as moving to Netflix, and a trailer was released earlier today. The new season of Johnny Test sees Johnny and family (and dog) taking on new challenges like inventing the "GPEscape" to travel to wild new places; a battle royal episode on "Melee Island"; and a new big bad in the form of Johnny's evil (and robotic) baby brother. There will even be a Test Family team-up episode.

Johnny Test ran from 2005 until 2014. It originated as part of the Kids' WB block, before moving to The CW, and finally to Cartoon Network in the U.S. As a Canadian co-production, it ran in that country on Teletoon for the entirety of its run. Later, the characters appeared in a web series from WildBrain in the late 2010s. Like many of Netflix's animated revivals, some fans are finding that the new animation style may take some getting used to.

The six seasons that make up the original run of the series are now streaming on Netflix.

WildBrain has released a description of the Johnny Test series, which you can see below.

Take one part spiky hair, two parts genius sisters, a dash of talking dog, mix thoroughly and the result is an action-packed animated series about a boy willing to try anything in the name of science. Join Johnny and his dog Dukey in their high-action escapades.

"Jonathan "Johnny" Test. A troublesome, unpredictable, and widely iconic 11-year-old boy who is the brother of Susan and Mary and the son of Hugh and Lila serves as the main protagonist and hero in the show. He is frequently called the "kid with the flaming hair" due to having scarlet red highlights in his yellow hair. He is most often seen wearing green cargo pants and a black shirt with a trefoil symbol on it, which he wears under a navy blue dress shirt, and a watch that he rarely uses. Because he has Susan and Mary by his side, he can live any kid's dream, only to find that some dreams aren't worth living. He is very hyperactive, and often messes with his sisters' inventions, causing trouble and mayhem, but just as often proves himself to be extremely clever such as by frequently tricking his genius sisters or conquering the day from whatever goodness happens to show up."

Johnny Test Season 7 will launch on Netflix in mid-July. It will be the first of two new seasons ordered by Netflix, with an interactive special on the way, as well.