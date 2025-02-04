Ted Lasso Star Has Great News for Season 4 (But Bad News for Spinoff)

A return to Richmond A.F.C. is looking likelier by the day, which is music to the ears of Ted Lasso fans everywhere. Some cast options have been picked up for a fourth installment of the series, which has been in doubt since Season 3 was billed by many involved as the end of the show (and it concluded with Ted returning to America). Star Nick Mohammed recently hinted at returning to film new episodes this spring. Now Juno Temple, who stars in the series as Keeley Jones, is opening up about a potential fourth season of Ted Lasso.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview with EW, Temple addressed the rumblings about Ted Lasso Season 4. While she said she wasn’t aware of many details, she did admit that it sounded like Season 4 was getting closer to actually happening.

“I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4,” Temple said. “I don’t know when. I don’t know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning.”

Season 4 of Ted Lasso feels like a near sure thing at this point, especially given the critical and commercial success the show achieved over its first three seasons. What sounds less likely now, however, is a Ted Lasso spinoff focused on major characters.

[RELATED: One Ted Lasso Star May Not Return for Season 4]

The ending of Ted Lasso Season 3 seemingly planted the seeds to other shows to pop up in that same world. Given the popularity of so many of the show’s characters, a spinoff style series would probably be very successful. That said, Temple feels like a spinoff would be difficult to get on board with, at least for her, because of the cast and crew that made Ted Lasso what it was for three years.

“The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don’t know if I would want to do a spinoff,” Temple admitted. “I don’t want to be a part of it if everybody else isn’t. It’s a team. It’s a real team!”

There’s a good chance that the actual Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, isn’t the star of the show anymore as it moves into Season 4. He returned to the United States to be with his son, and he left the club in the capable hands of Roy, Beard, and Nate. It wouldn’t make much sense to bring Ted back as a series regular, but most of the other characters ended Season 3 directly involved with Richmond going forward.