Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Returns to Battle in Final Season Clip (Exclusive)

Later this month, viewers will be treated to the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the smash hit animated series that has been debuting on Netflix. Spinning out of the events of the Jurassic World film franchise, the series has balanced action-packed peril with emotional character beats, and has left fans eager to see what emotional payoff is ultimately in store. In anticipation for the Season 5 premiere of Camp Cretaceous, DreamWorks Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the season, which shows its ragtag group of characters in a "battle in the bunker."

"At this final chapter in the story, our campers are at a crossroads," Kreamer shared in a statement. "On the one hand, they have never been closer to getting home, but on the other, they have never been in more danger of never seeing their families again. There is no clear path forward. They must simultaneously battle to survive the dinosaurs, as well as those that threaten these same creatures' existence."

In Season 5 of Camp Cretaceous, the arrival of Kenji's father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home. The series features the voice talents of Paul-Mikél Williams, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, and Sean Giambrone.

From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

"I don't want to get too spoilery with it," Camp Cretaceous showrunner Scott Kreamer previously told ComicBook.com about Season 5. "We know how Kenji has described his father, but we don't really know who his dad is. So, finding out more about that and delving into the relationship. Like everything else, we really put our kids through it each and every season, each and every episode. Seeing how they react and seeing how they come together – or don't come together – to make it through the adventure. That's the whole thing. And we'll have to see where it goes."

What do you think of this exclusive clip from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 5 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will debut on July 21st exclusively on Netflix.