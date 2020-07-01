Kabillion's Summer Lineup Includes Batman, WWE, LEGO, and More

This summer will, unfortunately, require quite a bit of staying inside as opposed to past summer seasons, and that is assuredly a bummer for many kids. The good news is there's still plenty to keep you busy thanks to Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, two free platforms that cater to kids and families, and we've got everything you can look forward to during the big summer event. The lineup boasts fan favorites from beloved properties, including Batman Unlimited, LEGO City, WWE: Slam City, Bobby's World, Chloe's Closet, Barbie Dreamtopia, and Sonic X. The content is going to last until the end of July, so check out the full lineup of shows you can watch below.

On Kabillion

WWE: We all Scream for Ice Cream (Featured in June/July)

It’s summertime and that means Ice Cream. CP Punk brawls with Damien Sandow over the value of wisdom versus Ice Cream.

WWE: Sundae in the Park with Punk (Featured in June/July)

It’s summertime in the park with WWE. CM Punk accidentally spills onto the Miz's pristine business suit, and a battle over who should pay the dry-cleaning bill ensues.

LEGO City: Jungle Rumble #1(Featured in June/July)

It’s summertime and what better place to explore than the Jungle? Now, LEGO explorers can go into the jungle trying to track a panther, but just seem to keep finding danger around every corner.

LEGO City: Jungle Rumble #2 (Featured in June/July)

The summer adventure continues as the LEGO team explores the deepest darkest part of the Jungle.

LEGO City: Jungle Rumble #3 (Featured in June/July)

The LEGO explorers find it’s time to get out, or run for their lives, in the conclusion of Jungle Rumble.

Batman Unlimited: Boardwalk Battle (Featured in July)

It's Summertime and Batman and The Joker go for a wild ride on the carnival's boardwalk.

On Kabillion Girls Rule!

Barbie: The Sweetest Journey (Featured in June/July)

It’s a summer hike with Barbie and Chelsea, but Chelsea runs ahead, as Barbie takes her own sweet time.

Bobby’s World: Beach Blanket Bobby (Featured in June/July)

Uncle Ted takes the family out on his pride and glory…his very own new boat. Things get a little bit crazy as the family become castaways.

Bobby’s World: Swim By Me (Featured in June/July)

When Derek saves Bobby from drowning during Bobby's first visit to the public pool, two things happen: Derek becomes Bobby's unwilling hero, and Martha declares that Bobby shall have swimming lessons.

Bobby’s World: Fish Tales (Featured in July)

It’s summer camping time as the Generics go camping in Canada!

Chloe’s Closet: Flower Power (Featured in June)

It’s Summer Time Sun Fun, when Chloe and her friends travel to Holland to watch the tulips bloom but a grumpy gnome has cast a spell to block the sun!

Chloe’s Closet: Sun Daze (Featured in June)

Chloe and her friends visit a fairy land that is always light. It turns out the Sun has lost her “comfort blankie” and can’t sleep without it.

Chloe’s Closet: A Camping We Will Go! (Featured in June/July)

Chloe and her friends encounter a “scary monster” while camping, but he turns out to be a very small, very loud bullfrog!

Kabillion & Kabillion Girls Rule will also be celebrating Independence Day throughout July, and you can find the featured programming below.

On Kabillion

Sonic X: A Revolutionary Tale

It’s a revolutionary tale, as Shadow fights alongside the rebels and they are able to force the Metarex to retreat.

On Kabillion Girls Rule!

Bobby’s World: Independence Bobby

Bobby’s got a lot of learning to do about what his country went through to become independent and if he is ready to be independent yet or not.

Bobby’s World: See America Last

The family goes on a road trip to the Grand Canyon. Unfortunately, the trip doesn't go as smoothly as Bobby’s dad thought it would.

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! are available on demand on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sling, and through most cable and satellite services.

