Kat Dennings Addresses Potential 2 Broke Girls Reboot

The popular sitcom 2 Broke Girls ended before finishing its story, but original series star Kat Dennings is open to returning. Dennings spoke about her time on 2 Broke Girls during an interview with the Associated Press, sharing her thoughts on potentially reprising her role of Max Black, following the show’s unresolved ending in season 6. “It was a really special time,” Dennings said of her role on, following up on the prospect of a series revival with the comment: “I’d be open to it.” There’s a catch though, and Dennings was quick to point out some of the logistical challenges a 2 Broke Girls comeback.

“Literally, Beth [Behrs] and I are both on sitcoms now, so we’d have to wait,” Dennings said, noting that a reboot wouldn’t be easy to manage with their schedules. Dennings went on to share her feelings on the show’s rather unexpected cancellation after season 6, adding, “It ended on a cliffhanger, which was not ideal for the people who liked the show.”

2 Broke Girls aired on CBS from 2011 to 2017, focusing on New York City waitress Max Black (Dennings) and her formerly wealthy roommate Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs). After the illicit business activities of Caroline’s father leads to his arrest and her family’s assets being seized, the suddenly impoverished Caroline finds herself working in a Brooklyn diner alongside Max. Central to much of 2 Broke Girls was Max and Caroline’s efforts to save $250,000 to open a cupcake shop, with each episode ending with a calculation of how much money Max and Caroline have saved (or lost) in their endeavor.

After running for 138 episodes, 2 Broke Girls ended with Max accepting a marriage proposal from her boyfriend Randy (Ed Quinn). In addition, Randy had helped produce a movie about Caroline’s life, but the destruction of Caroline’s expensive rental dress at the premiere unfortunately depletes Max and Caroline’s business savings all the way down to zero. Clearly, the 2 Broke Girls finale was intended to set up Max’s marriage and her and Caroline’s financial comeback in season 7, but the show’s cancellation left both stories unresolved.

While 2 Broke Girls dipped in its ratings in season 6, its unexpected cancellation has also been attributed to other factors, such as CBS not having a full ownership of the sitcom, as well as multiple new shows being added to the CBS line-up at the time. In the time since the end of 2 Broke Girls, both Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs have both found further sitcom success, with Dennings joining Tim Allen in the ABC series Shifting Gears, and Behrs being seen on the CBS series The Neighborhood. Dennings has also returned to her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Darcy Lewis on the Disney+ shows WandaVision and What If?… and in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Though the sudden end of 2 Broke Girls unfortunately left the adventures of Max and Caroline on a cliffhanger, plenty of popular but prematurely cancelled shows have been revived before, frequently on streaming platforms like Netflix. With Kat Dennings open to return for such a comeback under the right circumstances, 2 Broke Girls could potentially one day join the ranks of cancelled sitcoms that later received a second chance.