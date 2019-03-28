‘Underworld’s Kate Beckinsale Speaks Out On ‘SNL’s Pete Davidson Dating Controversy

A whole generation of comic book fans came of age watching Kate Beckinsale rise to the status of action movie badass, playing Selene in the ‘vampires vs. werewolves’ genre series, Underworld. For all those fans who spent years dreaming (in vain) of their chance to get with Kate Beckinsale, it’s been something of a rude awakening to see Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson living out that dream.

Beckinsale and Davidson have been spotted getting hot-and-heavy with one another at various public events for months now. A lot of fans are embracing the newest ‘ship, as both actors have had very public past breakups, making fans happy they’ve each found love again. Not surprisingly, social media has also delivered a lot of hate for this coupling; but what is surprising is one of the leading reasons why: the age difference between Beckinsale (45) and Davidson (25).

In a recent interview with LA Times, Beckinsale addressed the “controversy” surrounding her dating life, stating that it’s all much ado about nothing, in her opinion:

“I’m surprised by the interest,” Beckinsale said. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

As for the people who seem to be judging Beckinsale for entertaining the affections of a man twenty years younger than her? The actress is fine with it: if you don’t know her personally, she’s not all that interested in your views on the life she’s living, comparing the situation to one of England’s more divisive foods:

“I’m OK with being Marmite,” Beckinsale says. “The people who like me really, really like me and would jump in front of trains for me. But if you don’t like me, I don’t care. It really doesn’t affect me.”

Beckinsale’s two big previous relationships with famous men have included her Underworld co-star Michael Sheen, whom she dated for eight years (1995 – 20003) and has daughter with, as well as her Underworld director Len Wiseman, who she was married to for eleven years. Both are definitely more reserved when it comes to public image – as opposed to Pete Davidson, whose job is literally to stir some degree of controversy with his acerbic dry-wit comedy. In fact, Davidson took on the issue of the age difference controversy directly on SNL, running down a list of famous male actors who have dated younger women, and adding, “Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us.”

While Beckinsale’s ex-husband Len Wiseman might continue the Underworld franchise, she has left the role behind. You can currently catch Beckinsale earning acclaim for her new Amazon series The Widow.