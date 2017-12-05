‘Supergirl’s Katie McGrath Crowned Tumblr’s Most Popular Actress of 2017

Wonder Woman may have been one of the best movies of 2017, but when it comes to Tumblr‘s top actress for the year Gal Gadot comes in second to another DC actress, Supergirl‘s Katie McGrath.

Each year, the popular micro-blogging site puts out a “Year in Review” on its Fandometrics blog. The site lists things like Top Live Action Series, Top Movie, Top Actor and Top Actresses. This year, Katie McGrath was crowned top actress, and in addition to beating out Gal Gadot, the actress rose above some other fairly stiff competition. Emma Watson, best known for the Harry Potter franchise, came in third while Star Wars legend, the late Carrie Fisher, came in fourth. Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart rounded out the top five.

Also making the list were Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh from Supergirl, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder, and Suicide Squad‘s Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie. Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Zendaya and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Daisy Ridley were mentioned as well.

Tumblr’s Fandometrics calculates their lists by looking the number of posts created containing specific tags — in this case actresses — how many times that tag was searched for, how many times a post using the tag was reblogged (shared,) and how many times a post using that tag was liked. While there is a weighting system (the specifics of which Tumblr keeps a secret) the lists represent the most popular tags on the site for the year.

While McGrath seems like a surprising choice for top actress, her popularity is likely linked to “Supercorp” shippers, a subset of Supergirl fans who would like to see McGrath’s Lena Luthor and Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers/Supergirl become romantically involved. The “Supercorp” relationship took the sixth position on the site’s Top Ships list while another of the show’s pairings, fan-favorite “Sanvers” made the list despite Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) breaking up this season came in at number 9. In fact, Supergirl was all over the Top lists for Tumblr. The show itself, which made the list at number 15 last year, jumped up to number 4 on the Top Live-Action TV Shows list for 2017.

But even with all the Supergirl love don’t feel too bad for Gal Gadot. Her star turn helped lead Wonder Woman to take the top spot on Tumblr’s Top Movies list this year.