Katy Keene: Season 1 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together", the first season finale of Katy Keene set to air on Thursday, May 14. Last week's episode left the series on a bit of a cliffhanger with Pepper (Julia Chan) arrested during the grand opening of her Pepper Plant, but from the looks of things Pepper will be out of jail and back to work, potentially even reconciling with Miss Freesia (Bernadette Peters), a longtime friend of Pepper's who conned her out of a substantial investment earlier in the season.

The episode appears to also see things come to a head for Katy (Lucy Hale) who has been struggling to figure out her life -- professional and romantic -- since her breakup with K.O. (Zane Holtz) earlier in the season. The photos show Katy and K.O. coming together at the train station, potentially saying their goodbyes -- or maybe getting back together. Fans will just have to tune in Thursday to find out for sure.

You can read the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos!

"SEASON FINALE – Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Eager to make things right, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Jorge holds a rally to stop the sale of his parents building, but he has no idea who he is going up against. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help. Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi."

Katy Keene airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Chapter Thirteen: Come Together" will debut on May 14.