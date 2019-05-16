First Katy Keene Trailer Released

Get ready for a whole new corner of the Riverdale world, as the first footage for Katy Keene has officially been released. The CW debuted a teaser trailer for the Riverdale spinoff on Thursday, during the network’s Upfronts presentation.

The Katy Keene series will revolve around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion-legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway, and in the recording studio. The series will also co-star Riverdale‘s Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), and be set years after the high school-set events of the flagship show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast of Katy Keene also includes Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge/Ginger Lopez, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Katerine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, and Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount as Alexandra and Alexander Cabot.

For the uninitiated, Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who first debuted in 1945. Dubbed “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions”, Katy was a model, actress, and singer who juggled her career with her personal life. The character fell out of print in the early 1960s, only to be revived in the 1980s. The character has only made a few appearances in recent years (including in 1994’s Archie Meets the Punisher), which makes her television debut an interesting experiment for Archie Comics.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater recently told ComicBook.com. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

What do you think of the first look at Katy Keene? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!