Killing Eve Spinoff Officially in Development

The final season of Killing Eve is set to conclude imminently, but that won’t be the end of the franchise, with AMC Networks and BBC America confirming that it is developing a prequel series focusing on the early life of MI6’s Carolyn Martens, played in Killing Eve by Fiona Shaw, as revealed by Deadline. Plans of expanding the series have been reported for years, though this is the first confirmation of a specific project being developed, even if this planned project hasn’t yet been greenlit. Additionally, it’s unknown if the series would be developed for BBC America or for AMC.

Few details about the project have been released, other than it focusing on the early days of Carolyn’s time in the British Secret Service. While Killing Eve is inspired by the Codename Villanelle stories from author Luke Jennings, it’s unknown if any of that character’s backstory will factor into the upcoming spinoff.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement of this spinoff follows comments made last year about the ways in which to expand the series.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, shared in a statement in March 2021. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

What we shouldn’t expect, however, is to see a spinoff focusing on Jodie Comer’s Villanelle.

“I’ve spent four years with [Villanelle] now, so I feel like I have a really good sense of who she is, and where she’s at. The producers have always made it very clear that they want my input and my ideas — nothing’s off-limits,” Comer revealed to Variety last year. “We never, ever want for that [quality] to drop, or to carry on a story for the sake of carrying on, whether that be greed or whatever the reason. It feels like where we are right now, it feels natural that we’ve come to this point where, now, we can really focus on the ending.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Killing Eve franchise.

Are you excited for this prequel? Let us know in the comments below!