‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Movie Casts Its Leads

Well, here's the sitch! It looks like the leads for Kim Possible's live-action film have been found. According to a new report, Disney Channel just cast its leads for the project.

Variety just released a post confirming Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone will bring Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable to life. The Disney Channel will begin production on the live-action venture will start this summer with plans to debut in 2019 if all goes as planned.

If you think Giambrone is familiar, then you should know the actor is currently part of The Goldbergs on ABC. Variety reports that Giambrone will film Kim Possible before he returns to the set of The Goldbergs. As for Stanley, the actress will make her debut in Hollywood with Kim Possible as the South Carolina native landed the lead role following her first-ever audition.

(Photo: Disney Channel)

"Sadie delivers Kim's confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she's an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit," said Judy Taylor, senior vice president of casting and talent relations for Disney Channel. "Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We're excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life."

For those of you unaware, Kim Possible's live-action movie was announced back in February. The film will be penned by series' creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley. The pair will also executive produce alongside Zanne Devine and Josh Cagan. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky will co-direct the feature.

Right now, few details about the film are available, but fans do know it will follow the animated show's story. Kim Possible will work along with Ron and his naked mole-rat Rufus to save the world from evil villains while keeping track of her life as a high school student.

What do you think of this live-action casting? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!