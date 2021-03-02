The King Of Queens Cast To Reunite To Pay Tribute To Jerry Stiller

✖

Another online cast reunion has been confirmed as Sony Pictures Television announced today that the cast of the hit sitcom The King of Queens will return for a charity table read next week. According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast will assemble to read an episode of the series together in honor of the late Jerry Stiller who played Arthur Spooner in the series. Series creator and executive producer Michael J. Weithorn will direct the special and moderate the fan Q&A after the reading. The event will be done to raise money for Henry Street Settlement, "a social services, health care, and arts organization that serves the Lower East Side and all of New York City" described as "a cause near and dear to Stiller's heart."

Confirmed cast members reprising their roles for the reunion include Kevin James (Doug Heffernan), Leah Remini (Carrie Heffernan), Victor Williams (Deacon Palmer), Gary Valentine (Danny Heffernan), Patton Oswalt (Spence Olchin), and Nicole Sullivan (Holly Shumpert). Rachel Dratch will also reprise her guest role of Denise Battaglia. In a statement about the event, Weithorn wrote: "Those of us who made The King of Queens are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend — the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller. We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven."

Stiller passed away at the age of 92 back in May of last year, having made a name for himself on the stage and screen (famously also playing the father of Jason Alexander's George Costanza in Seinfeld). He would go on to appear in 206 episodes of The King of Queens with series star Kevin James penning a touching tribute to him after his death was announced.

"One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth," James wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace."

The cast reunion, table read and Q&A will take place on the official The King of Queens Facebook page and will kick off on Friday, March 12 at 11 a.m. PT.