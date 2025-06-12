Fortnite Bob’s Burgers Leak Reveals an Incredible Detail for Fans of the Show

A Fox animation collaboration has been leaked for Fortnite, which will bring in content based on multiple shows, including King of the Hill, The Cleveland Show, and Bob’s Burgers. While Epic Games has yet to make any kind of official announcement, a lot of information is starting to leak online. That’s par for the course with a lot of Fortnite collaborations, which might be somewhat frustrating for Epic Games and its partners. Regardless, it offers an interesting look at things to come, and that can be pretty exciting, even for those that don’t normally play the battle royale game.

As revealed by X/Twitter user @excetraz (via @ShiinaBR), an emote will be released alongside the Bob Belcher skin, which features an excellent callback to Bob’s Burgers. The emote features a sign for the Burger of the Day from the show, which will change each time you use it. So far, it looks like there’s at least three different signs that can appear: “Where Have You Bun All My Life Durr-Burger,” “The Victory Royale Burger,” and “DBNO Burger.” Images of the emote can be found in the post embedded below.

Bob's Burger of the Day changes every time you do the emote 😭



For those that don’t regularly watch Bob’s Burgers, the Burger of the Day is a recurring joke in the series. In each episode, the restaurant offers some kind of special burger that features a pun, usually based on the ingredients. For example, the “I’ve Created a Muenster Burger” comes with muenster cheese. Sometimes those burgers will actually tie into the plot (especially if it’s a holiday episode), but often they’re just sight gags for viewers to catch on screen. This has been going on since the very first season, and somehow the writers haven’t run out of ideas, even if one episode directly centered on Bob struggling to come up with burger concepts.

It’s really great to see the attention to detail the developers put into this collaboration. While the idea of the perpetually tired Bob Belcher fighting it out in a battle royale is nothing short of absurd, it’s nice that the developers put this much effort into honoring the source material. At the very least, it could convince some Fortnite fans to give the show a try if they haven’t already. That’s kind of the reason collaborations like this exist in the first place, and the timing makes sense given that new episodes of Bob’s Burgers are airing on Fox and Hulu right now.

As of this writing, the Fox animation collaboration has not been officially announced by Epic Games, so we don’t know when to expect any of this content to arrive in Fortnite. Given the size of these leaks, it’s probably a safe bet we’ll see something soon, but it’s impossible to say for certain. Regardless, fans of Bob’s Burgers might want to keep watch for an announcement in the near future.

