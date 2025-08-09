King of the Hill Star Addresses Being Replaced as Kahn for Revival

King of the Hill’s Toby Huss did not return as the voice of Kahn Souphanousinphone in the new Hulu revival season, and the voice star addressed the change with the debut of the new episodes. King of the Hill‘s new revival season is now streaming with Hulu, and it brings back much of the original voice cast behind the original series. There have been some changes behind many of these characters for this new era of the animated series, however, and that’s especially true for Toby Huss’ role in it all as he voiced several different characters in the original.

Heading into King of the Hill Season 14, however, it was announced that Ronnie Chieng would be serving as the new voice for Kahn moving forward. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Huss shared his reaction to the shift and noted how he liked that the creative team is asking questions about the production of the series that weren’t necessarily being asked when the show was originally being made in the 1990s. Ultimately, he welcomed the change.

King of the Hill Star Reacts to Recast Character

“I liked the fact that we’re asking these questions now culturally that we didn’t ask back in ‘97, or if we did, they weren’t very loud,” Huss began. “Now we are, and I think it’s a much better place to be as a society and as a culture to ask and then give some answers. And if the answers mean you have to make some corrections, let’s make some corrections.” But while Huss is no longer the voice for Kahn, he has taken over as the voice of Dale Gribble following Johnny Hardwick’s death. Speaking to that, Huss stated, “In terms of Dale, I think I did one read through where I read Dale in the room, and they just thought, ‘Well, hell, I guess Toby is close enough. Let’s let him do it.’ But it was a really sweet and humbling thing for them to ask.”

Kahn’s not the only character who was recast for the revival as showrunner Saladin K. Patternson explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the changes to the voice cast, “It was important in the show, the world has changed a little bit since Hank and Peggy have been gone,” Patterson stated. “Casting has changed a little bit too since Hank and Peggy have been gone, as far as, actors fit the characters that they’re portraying.”

More Changes Made in King of the Hill Season 14

Other characters who have been recast for King of the Hill Season 14 include Ted Wassanasong, who was also voiced by Toby Huss in the original series, is instead now voiced by Kenneth Choi. His son Chane (who was voiced by Pamela Adlon, who returns as the now adult aged Bobby) is voiced by Ki Hong Lee. The older version of Joseph Gribble is also now voiced by Tai Leclaire, replacing Breckin Meyer from the original series as well.

New additions to the cast include the likes of Keith David as Brian Robertson, Anthony “Citric” Campos as Emilio and more. The voice cast has been shaken up for the new era, but classic stars such as Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and more also return alongside Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss’ final performances before their deaths.

