King of the Hill Gets Promising Update for the Revival’s Future

King of the Hill‘s revival is now in the works on multiple seasons with Hulu, and the show revealed a promising update for that future as it gets ready for its return. This Summer saw King of the Hill making its highly anticipated return to TV screens with a brand new season 15 years after its original broadcast run came to an end with Fox. This revival was not only one of the most popular Hulu releases of the year, but was held in very high regard for how the show was able to maintain what made the original so great.

Now there’s a great chance that future seasons of King of the Hill will be as successful with fans as Deadline reports that showrunner Saladin K. Patterson has renewed his overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation. This new deal confirms that Patterson will be staying on King of the Hill as executive producer and showrunner for the revival era, and will also be writing and developing his own live-action, animation, and other projects for Disney Television (and already has several projects in the works).

What’s Next for King of the Hill?

Hulu

King of the Hill‘s revival has been such a hit that the animated series has been renewed for not just one, not just two, but three brand new seasons now in the works. King of the Hill Season 15 is currently scheduled for a release with Hulu sometime in 2026, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. The animated series is likely going to aim for a Summer 2026 for its new season given the success of the revival’s initial debut, and a lot of that is due to the smart choices made behind the scenes of it all.

King of the Hill made a lot of changes for this new era that helped it to succeed with a new generation unlike how other revivals of its kind. It not only includes obvious changes like the animation style and fewer episodes for the season, but also importantly made the decision to age up all of the characters nearly a decade from the events of the original series. It basically turned King of the Hill‘s revival into a sequel that allowed for new fans to join in, but also made sure to continue its original character journeys and stories.

What Does King of the Hill’s Revival Still Need to Do?

Courtesy of Hulu

King of the Hill‘s revival season was a big deal with fans, but there are quite a few things it needs to accomplish with future episodes. One of those happens to be addressing missing characters like Luanne, who showrunner Patternson previously teased fans would be getting an update on as they prepare to retire the character. “The analogy I use as a sports fan is, sometimes the best way to honor someone’s work is to hang their jersey up in the rafters as a show of respect and what they meant to the organization,” Patterson explained.

“It didn’t seem right to recast certain characters,” Patternson continued. “I don’t want to spoil anything, but (we) figured out other ways in the storytelling to honor those characters.” Luanne’s absence is only one of the elements still up in the air as there are a ton of characters fans hope to see again too. Now that this showrunner is sticking around, the revival continues to be in great hands.

