King of the Hill Revival Keeps Up the Show’s Biggest Secret

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season is here, and the revival has shown that the more things change in the series, the more they stay the same. Hank and Peggy Hill spent years in Saudi Arabia thanks to Hank’s new job working with propane, and even with their time away, they return as protagonists who are quite similar to their younger years. Hilariously, King of the Hill’s revival stuck with a hilarious storyline that long permeated the first thirteen seasons of the franchise. While many relationships are clear-cut, a long-running joke surrounding the relationship between Dale and Nancy returns.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the fourteenth season of King of the Hill, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the funniest long-running gags of King of the Hill has been the relationship between Nancy and John Redcorn. Nearly everyone in the series knew about the pair’s relationship, with Joseph clearly being the biological son of John Redcorn, but this is a fact that has always eluded Dale himself. Routinely, the evidence of the affair was presented to Dale in various ways, and the conspiracy theorist always found himself dodging what was right in front of his face.

Nancy And John’s New Project

In King of the Hill’s first revival episode, the fourteenth season hilariously presents the idea that Nancy and John Redcorn have finally ripped off the band-aid and become a couple. This, like many other hilarious scenes in the series, is a fake-out as it’s revealed that the two have started a YouTube Channel titled “Selling Arlen,” in which they try to find the perfect home for those looking to live in the Texas town. Even funnier, the show being hosted by the pair was Dale’s idea, proving that he has remained in the dark all these years later.

While Dale might still be in the dark when it comes to his wife’s relationship, he has had quite the time during the years between seasons thirteen and fourteen. In a wild twist, Dale Gribble was elected as the mayor of Arlen, Texas, since his conspiracy theories have resonated amongst the populace in a way that many viewers might not have seen coming. In a perfect series of events, Dale gives up the title when he questions the integrity of the election that made him mayor. Returning to his pest removal business, Dale hasn’t changed much in terms of character, though behind the scenes of the show, things have changed for the character.

Tragically, Dale’s original voice actor Johnny Hardwick passed away before the fourteenth seasons could be fully recorded. To honor the actor and continue having Dale Gribble be a part of the show, actor Toby Huss took over the role and assured that the Arlen resident would still have a part to play.

