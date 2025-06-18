King of the Hill Revival Gets the Gang Together in First Full Clip

Play video

The Hill family has been making big waves recently and their revival hasn’t even arrived yet. King of The Hill’s fourteenth season is set to arrive on August 4th but Hulu and the co-creators of the series have been releasing plenty of goodies to keep fans hyped for Hank and friends’ big comeback. In the first clip released from the series, Hill Peggi, Dale, and Nancy visit the “George W. Bush Museum” and discuss the former President and his works. This new clip also features the first time we see “time skip Nancy” as the animated series approaches.

For those who might need a refresher on what the Hills have been up to during their time away from Arlen, Texas, we have you covered. Hank apparently was offered a job in Saudi Arabia to continue selling propane and propane accessories, seemingly missing the COVID epidemic in America but making a comeback for yet unexplained reasons. Thanks to the time skip of the series, Bobby, Connie, and Jacob are now adults themselves and most of the cast looks quite a bit older than the last time we saw them. Luckily, all ten episodes of the new season will be made available to stream on Hulu on August 4th, meaning King of The Hill fans can do a marathon session of season fourteen to kick off that month.

Hank Hill’s Past With Bush

This isn’t the first time that former president George W. Bush has been referenced in King of The Hill. During the eighty-fifth episode of the series, “The Perils of Polling,” Hank got to meet Bush and give him a handshake during their face-to-face. Unfortunately, Hill was dumbstruck by what he considered to be a “weak handshake” and voting for the candidate became a tough exercise for the animated protagonist.

In a recent interview with Vulture, showrunner Saladin K. Patterson discussed Hank’s politics and what impact they might have on the revival, “Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was. Well, Hank’s been gone, and while he’s gone, the country’s changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn’t really the middle anymore.”

While Hulu hasn’t yet confirmed a fifteenth season for the resurrected Fox series, this doesn’t mean that the revival will necessarily be a one-and-done series. Past revivals such as Futurama and Animaniacs returned with multiple seasons, with the former actually planning to release another in the near future. With Hank recently storming the islands of Fortnite by hopping aboard the Battle Bus, the world is getting King of The Hill fever in anticipation of the big return.

