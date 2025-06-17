King of the Hill Revival Shares First Look at Hank’s Wild New Job

King of the Hill will be introducing a version of Hank Hill who has been working a job no fan would ever expect with its new revival series coming this Summer, but fans have gotten a brief sneak peek at what this new job looks like with the surprise first look revealed at Hank and Peggy in Saudi Arabia. King of the Hill’s new episodes coming to Hulu will be taking place nearly a decade from the events of the original series run, and things have been changing quite a bit for Hank and the others ever since fans got to see them last.

One of the biggest surprises revealed thus far was that Hank and Peggy have actually left the United States for several years to work a special propane job in Saudi Arabia so Hank could build up a nice amount of savings for their retirement years. This was a surprise because it never seemed like Hank would make such a massive shift in his life, but it seems like those behind the scenes have opted to use such a move to explain why Hank has avoided some of the biggest changes he’ll be reacting to in the new episodes. As for his time in Saudi Arabia, the latest teaser trailer for King of the Hill released over the Father’s Day weekend snuck in the first look. Check it out:

Why Does Hank Move to Saudi Arabia?

Hank’s move to Saudi Arabia was a shock to fans of the classic King of the Hill series as it never seemed like something he would do. It’s explained by the promotional materials that he took on a special propane job in the country to save for retirement, but there’s a more practical creative reason behind it too. It was to pluck Hank out of the United States so that he would miss some of the biggest changes in the country over this amount of time (and thus avoiding any particular political thoughts that might have changed over the years).

Hank and Peggy will be returning to an Arlen, TX that has changed in much more dramatic ways than they are aware of, and Hank’s reaction to all of these changes will likely form the core of the comedy for the new show. “Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was,” Saladin K. Patterson, new showrunner explained in a previous interview with Vulture. “Well, Hank’s been gone, and while he’s gone, the country’s changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn’t really the middle anymore.”

What Does This Mean for Hank?

King of the Hill‘s new revival likely won’t be spending a lot of time in Saudi Arabia, and this brief image in the teaser seems to show Hank picking up Peggy before they leave back to the United States. This scene will likely be used in the new series’ premiere episode to quickly get fans back up to speed with what Hank and Peggy had been up to since the end of the original, and then quickly move them back to Arlen to get everything started with its new status quo.

The new King of the Hill series might have made a big swing for Hank with his move to Saudi Arabia, and it’s yet to be revealed what that means for his old job with Strickland Propane, but it’s likely that we won’t get to see much from this completely different setting. Even with all these changes Hank still seems to be the same, and we’ll see what that really means when King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.