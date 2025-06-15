King of the Hill Revival Teases How Little Has Changed Between Hank & Bobby

King of the Hill is coming back for a new revival series sixteen years after the original series came to an end, but the newest teaser trailer for the upcoming Hulu series has revealed how little has changed for Hank and Bobby’s father and son relationship. King of the Hill is going to be making some big shake ups when its new season of episodes premieres this Summer as promotional materials have teased that it’s been about nearly a decade of time since the original events of the series. So each character has aged a great deal in that span of time as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill has debuted its first teaser trailer showing off how this new revival series is going to look in motion to help celebrate Father’s Day, and with it actually gives a little bit of insight as to how things might have changed for Bobby and Hank. Because while Bobby is now an adult and much older than we had seen in the original series, his relationship with his father seems to very much be the same that we saw in that original show as well. Things change, but many other things stay the same.

Hulu

How Has King of the Hill Changed Hank and Bobby?

One of the bigger surprises about the King of the Hill revival was the reveal that Hank and Peggy have been spending the last few years in Saudi Arabia as Hank worked on a special propane project to save for their retirement. Now coming back to Arlen, Texas after all this time, Hank and Peggy are about to see just how much America has changed since the two of them had left. Not only that, but all of the characters have been experiencing a much different kind of world that Hank had been closed off from in all that time as well.

Bobby, for instance, was revealed to have since become a chef in Dallas who has since taken his cooking skills to the next level. With this first teaser for the new King of the Hill, it’s likely we’re seeing the first real reunion between the two of them in all that time as well. Hank, naturally, doesn’t really express his affection outside of a firm handshake. That’s one thing that was apparent in the original series, and has continued through to the revival regardless of how long it’s been since he’s seen Bobby and how old his son has gotten.

Play video

Is Bobby Still “Ain’t Right” to Hank?

Through this new teaser trailer, King of the Hill fans can still see the same dynamic between Hank and Bobby is still at play. Hank turns down Bobby’s suggestion about how beer has changed over the years, and turns down his offer to help grill despite now becoming a professional at it. Hank might respect Bobby more as an adult, but it’s clear that at the end of the day Hank still believes he’s right about everything. It’s core to Hank’s character that he believes so, and it’s something that will be the root for all of the comedy moving forward.

Because just like in the original series, Bobby has a keen eye for trends and changes while Hank turns his head away from all of it. Hank’s core values have always been challenged to make for some great comedy, and now it’s revealed that fans won’t have to worry about that element changing for the sake of the new series. In fact, we’re likely going to see a whole new side of that dynamic now that Bobby and Hank likely we’ll see more eye to eye on things after all these years.