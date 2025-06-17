King of The Hill Director Talks New Animation as Fans Remain Torn

The King of The Hill is making a comeback years after its initial series finale and things have changed quite a bit for the Hills in their time away. Hank Hill and his family moved to Saudi Arabia for his job but are finally making their way back to Arlen, Texas, looking to pick up where they left off. With the fourteenth season hitting Hulu this August, a steady stream of promotional material is being released that highlights the new series and its new animation style. Taking to social media, a director on the revival has discussed the upcoming revival and what they think of the Hill comeback.

In a recent social media post, director Kelly Turnbull revealed their work as a director on King of The Hill’s return and described it as ‘coming home,’ “I didn’t talk about (directing) it much because I didn’t want weird a**holes doxxing my emails and trying to break into my portfolio (that doesn’t even have King of The Hill boards on it for exactly that reason) but I directed the premiere episode of the revival series. I might be biased because I’m so close to it but I really like the new episodes and I hope other people do too. I read the first script and I was like ‘feels like coming home.’”

Turnbull’s Resume Before Arlen

Kelly Turnbull is no stranger to the world of animation, having worked on some big movers and shakers in the entertainment world. Previously, Turnbull has worked as a storyboard artist on animated series such as Ben 10, Solar Opposites, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Kelly also was an assistant director for the Netflix Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources, so it makes sense to see her jumping onto the Arlen, Texas train.

Recently, to help celebrate Father’s Day, Hulu released new footage of the long-awaited revival, teasing how things have changed for the Hills in their time away. With those remaining in Arlen aging appropriately, it will be interesting to see what other changes are in store for animation fans when King of The Hill returns on August 4th. Rather than releasing the new season weekly to follow in the original series’ footsteps, season fourteen will release all ten episodes at once to kick off August right.

Hilariously, aside from releasing new animation to get fans hyped for the Hills’ return, King of The Hill recently found itself appearing in an unexpected place, Fortnite. Joining characters from Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, Hank himself has hopped aboard the Battle Bus, and the Epic Game has supplied players with plenty of new goodies to pay homage to Mike Judge’s work. It will be interesting to see where else the Hills appear before their official comeback this summer.

Via BlueSky