King of the Hill Revival Drops First Look at Surprising Hill Family Return

King of the Hill is coming back with a new season of episodes later this Summer, and the new revival has dropped the first look at a surprising return from a member of the Hill family, Hank’s half-brother Good Hank. King of the Hill is coming back with a new series sixteen years after the original series came to an end with Fox, and the setting of the new show itself will be taking place at least eight years following the events of the original series as well. So each of the characters has aged a great deal in that time since.

King of the Hill has been steadily revealing the first looks at how many of the characters have aged, and has taken fans by surprise with all of the new designs revealed so far. That’s especially the case for Bobby, who has changed the most since he was a kid in the original series and is now an adult for the revival. But Bobby’s not the only one who’s aged as his uncle Good Hank, or “GH,” has aged since he was seen in the original show. Check out the first look at his older design below.

King of the Hill Reintroduces Hank’s Brother Good Hank

G.H. was first introduced in King of the Hill’s Season 4 premiere, “Peggy Hill: The Decline and Fall.” He was Cotton and Didi’s infant son that Bobby ended up helping Didi give birth to, and formed a close relationship with his infant uncle in the years since. But following Cotton’s death and Didi’s subsequent leaving Arlen (to marry a rich pro wrestler) in the original series, Hank’s half-brother has not been seen in the series since. But it’s now confirmed in the opening credits for the King of the Hill revival series that Good Hank at least returns to Arlen.

The opening credits briefly see an older Bobby babysitting his now toddler age uncle before Didi comes back to pick him up (looking relatively the same compared to her look in the original series). G.H. is likely to have aged even more considering Bobby is also much older than the design seen here, but it’s a confirmation that Hank’s half-brother is at least involved in some form. It was one of Hank’s new relationships that never really got explored in the original series given the huge age gap between the two, but with their father now gone that could change with the revival.

What Does This Return Mean for Hank?

King of the Hill’s new revival series will be focusing on how Hank returns from Saudi Arabia after many years to find out how much his friends and family have changed back home. It’s going to be a series where Hank constantly clashes with the changing world much like he did in the original series, but the character dynamics are likely going to change in some very drastic ways thanks to how much older everyone is after all this time as well.

King of the Hill’s new revival series will be surprising fans with all sorts of changes to the characters now that they’re all much older, and G.H. is a sign that there is room to explore with even the youngest characters introduced in the original. G.H. never got to know his father, and it could be a way for Hank to bond with his much, much younger half-brother and honor Cotton’s role with this new revival series as well. But we’ll see how it all shakes out when King of the Hill premieres new episodes with Hulu on August 4th.