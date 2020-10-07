Tony Chung Cast in Kung Fu Reboot

✖

The CW's Kung Fu reboot has found its newest cast member, casting Tony Chung (Hours of Operation) in a series regular role opposite the previously cast Olivia Liang. Chung is set to play Dennis Soong, the son of the wealthy Soong. The series, a reinvention of the '70s television series starring David Carradine, is from Warner Bros. Television and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter -- the team behind most of DC's live-action series. News of Chung's casting was first reported by Deadline.

In Kung Fu, Nicky Shen (Liang) returns home to San Francisco after dropping out of college and going on a journey to a monastery in China only to find her hometown completely changed. Chung's Dennis is the fiancé of Nicky's sister, Althea, and is described as "coasting on being the hot and popular guy after growing out of his nerdy high school 'mathlete' persona. He's breezed through his 20s on his effortless charm, good looks and money, making him the perfect trophy husband for Althea. Dennis is utterly besotted by Althea, and he sees only smooth sailing ahead. But clashes between their families (and a few of their own long-buried secrets) threaten to ruin their perfect engagement… and to tear them apart on their way to the altar."

The series is part of The CW's midseason slate of programming which is currently expected to debut in late spring 2021. That slate also includes Supergirl, In The Dark, Roswell New Mexico, and Republic of Sarah. You can check out the official synopsis for Kung Fu below.

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, Kung Fu is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn's House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (Blindspot, Lost) and executive producers Martin Gero (Blindspot, LA Complex), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale).