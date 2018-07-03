‘Last Man Standing’ Fans Sound off About Recasting News

When Last Man Standing returns, two familiar faces will not be joining Tim Allen on the set. That was disappointing news for some fans who hoped the show would pick up right where it left off after ABC cancelled it.

Last Man Standing was cancelled at the end of the 2016-2017 TV season, but Fox revived it for the 2018-2019 season. Most of the cast will be back, including Allen, Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson and Hector Elizondo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However on Monday, news broke that Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison will not be back. Ephraim starred as Mandy, the middle daughter of Allen’s Mike Baxter. Morrison played Boyd, Mike’s grandson.

The roles are expected to be recast, especially since Sanders’ character is Mandy’s husband.

Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Max’s youngest daughter Eve, has yet to re-sign. She is expected to be negotiating for a recurring role.

Many of Last Man Standing‘s fans were disappointed to learn Ephraim was not returning. Some hope Ephraim will change her mind.

“@MollyEphraim omg I just heard you aren’t returning to @LastManStanding No one can replace your portrayal of Mandy. So sad. I hope u change your mind! You are 50% if the show! Just so funny,” one fan wrote.

@MollyEphraim omg I just heard you aren’t returning to @LastManStanding No one can replace your portrayal of Mandy. So sad 😭 I hope u change your mind! You are 50% if the show! Just so funny! — Jaime (@JaimeBklyn) July 3, 2018

“I will not watch without the original Mandy and Boyd,” another tweeted in response to Variety’s report.

I will not watch without the original Mandy and Boyd.😟 — Deborah Marquez (@Boracuda1968) July 2, 2018

“That’s unfortunate. All three are amazing actors! NOONE can replace @KaitlynDever and her zinging one-liners,” one big Dever fan added.

That’s unfortunate. All three are amazing actors! NOONE can replace @KaitlynDever and her zinging one-liners!! @LastManStanding — youngam (@youngam) July 3, 2018

“#LastManStanding without Mandy or Eve? I don’t think I can do it,” another fan wrote. “I can’t!”

@funksoulbubby #LastManStanding without Mandy or Eve? I don’t think I can do it. I can’t! — sarkoffagus (@sarkoffagus) July 3, 2018

“Sad to hear @MollyEphraim isn’t going to be in the @LastManStanding revival. Mandy became my favorite character over the first run,” one fan tweeted.

Sad to hear @MollyEphraim isn’t going to be in the @LastManStanding revival. Mandy became my favorite character over the first run. — Mirfin (@dmirfin) July 3, 2018

Since Last Man Standing ended, Ephraim has been seen on IFC’s Brockmire and AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. She also starred in two Paranormal Activity movies.

The seventh season of Last Man Standing kicks off on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 28. That is the same timeslot the show found success in at ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Ron Tom