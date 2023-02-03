The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal Says He's Scared About Hosting Saturday Night Live

Pedro Pascal has been part of the Star Wars universe and the villain in a Wonder Woman movie, but he is still intimidated by the prospect of hosting Saturday Night Live. Joking that "there's a wall of sheer terror" when you get the call to host, Pascal told The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that the professionalism of the cast and crew at SNL makes it easier to cope as the week goes on. Of course, Saturday Night Live is a television and comedy institution, but that's only part of what makes it so intimidating. It's also a rarity on TV to have a live show that is seen by millions of people.

Pascal was born only about six months before Saturday Night Live premiered in 1975, meaning that -- like so many performers before him -- he does not remember a time when SNL was not on the air. He will host tomorrow's episode with musical guest Coldplay.

"Are you nervous for me?" He joked, then added, "I'm super excited. I think it's at the top of everybody's bucket list. I am scared. There's like a wall of sheer terror I think that you start with, and then it's such a well-oiled machine. Everybody's so amazing and talented, and they take these blocks of white hot terror apart for you with big cue cards."

You can see the full interview below.

Pascal, who also stars in The Mandalorian, has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. He played Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 and appeared alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. With The Last of Us, he appears in the rare video game adaptation that seems to be pleasing both critics and fans of the game.

In The Last of Us, after a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984) and Bella Ramsey (HBO's His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) star as Joel and Ellie.

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday with The Last of Pods debuting immediately following each show.