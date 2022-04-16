Legacies Confirms Happy Ending for Fan-Favorite Couple From The Originals

The latest episode of Legacies was a big one for fans of The Originals, as a fan-favorite couple from The Vampire Diaries spinoff were finally confirmed to be a couple. “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” marked the first time The Originals stars Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic have appeared on Legacies. They joined Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel as they attempted to help Hope Mikaelson regain her humanity after triggering her vampire curse. Much of the focus was on the Mikaelson Family reunion and Klaus’ funeral, but viewers also got to find out the relationship status between Davis’ Marcel and Holt’s Rebekah.

The series finale of The Originals in 2018 ended with Rebekah asking Marcel to marry her. However, the question came with the caveat that Marcel would be okay with Rebekah traveling to Mystic Falls to take the cure if the opportunity came up. When Rebekah showed up on Legacies earlier in Season 4, Marcel’s name never came up, leaving fans to wonder what was up with their relationship. Thankfully, this week’s episode had Marcel mention to Rebekah how she was “foolish enough to marry” him, meaning they finally tied the knot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Davis even had his doubt about Marcel and Rebekah ending up as a couple, telling TVLine how their past interactions left many things in limbo. “On The Originals, for their dynamic to work, they always needed to have some tension. They were always being torn apart. It was nice to just relax and let them be a couple for this episode. No screaming, no fighting, it was easy,” he said.

“It’s cemented in my head because it was such a moment for me and for my career,” Davis told TVLine about his time as Marcel on The Originals. “That’s the line. My life completely changed after that. I remember meeting Joe [Morgan], I remember having dinner with him and Daniel [Gillies], I remember doing rehearsals with [director] Chris Grismer and [writer] Julie Plec, and I remember going to New Orleans. Some things I’ve intentionally forgotten, but I remember a lot of it. Being there for five seasons, that show was so much a part of my life.”

Davis then discussed shooting “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” and the freedom that came with loosened COVID-19 restrictions. He commented how everyone is “sitting at the table, reminiscing and laughing about things,” which became his favorite scene to film. “Especially now with the restrictions of COVID and all that, to be sitting and chatting and seeing people’s faces was a good little bubble to be in for a few hours.”

What did you think about The Originals reunion on Legacies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!