Legacies: Fan-Favorite Vampire Diaries Actor Will Never Return for Spinoff Series

✖

The CW's Legacies is very firmly rooted in the larger "Vampire Diaries" mythology, functioning as a sequel to Legacies and The Vampire Diaries. In its two seasons it has featured some special guest stars from those shows as well including Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan and Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert from The Vampire Diaries and Riley Voelkel as Freya Mikaelson from The Originals (in addition to many more). As revealed in a new interview though, one major character from the two shows that will never appear is also someone fans might expect to see, Klaus Mikaelson, the father of Danielle Rose Russell's Hope Mikaelson.

"No never, never. You're never going to see it," actor Joseph Morgan told TV Guide. "You can hold your breath as long as you want. You know why? I have The Originals box set on my shelf, and it's a beautiful thing because it's five DVD sets that are a complete story from beginning to end of this guy, Klaus Michaelson — well, starting back in The Vampire Diaries Season 2. So I just feel like to come back as a ghost or a flashback or something, for me, that journey, that story has ended. That's the complete story, and it just doesn't feel right to me to do that."

Morgan confirmed that series creator Julie Plec feels the same way though, that a return of his character in any form would "strange" and probably feel forced by the audience.

"Like I'm coming back just so we can see something else of him, but when we see it we go, 'Ugh, that was it?'" Morgan added. "And I don't want his legacy to be, 'Ugh.' I don't know what the scene could be that it would be exciting enough and epic enough after the journey that he's had."

Legacies had its second season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, airing just sixteen episodes in its sophomore run. The network had previously hoped to resume production on the series and finish out the planned episodes for season two, but the delay ultimately resulted in the season ending early. Luckily the series has already been renewed for a third season.

The CW is banking on a truncated season for its dramas in the winter of 2021 with Legacies scheduled to air Thursdays at 9 P.M. ET after the Jared Padalecki led reboot of Walker Texas Ranger. Should the series be renewed for a fourth season it would return in the fall of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.