The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Shares First Trailer, Poster

The Legend of Vox Machina is gearing up for its big return, and season three is about to take audiences on a wild ride. This October, the team behind Critical Role will carry on with the hit animated series, and Exandria has no idea what’s in store. Today, the first trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina went live after much anticipation, and the season three reel is nothing short of impressive.

As you can see below, the reel puts The Legend of Vox Machina in the saddle as everyone from Vex to Percy and Trinket show up. This season, the Dungeons & Dragons project promises to loop in more content from Critical Role. After all, the animated series adapts the first campaign created by the podcast team, and in the wake of season one, more Critical Role goodies have been slipped into the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated drama is overseen by Critical Role Productions, and Titmouse Inc animations the project in tandem with Metapigeon and Amazon Studios. The show premiered in 2022 to great success as the stars of Critical Role stepped in to voice their campaign characters for the show. From its wit to its action, The Legend of Vox Machina perfectly captures the spirit of Critical Role, and it has introduced an all-new audience to the show.

With season three on the horizon, The Legend of Vox Machina has lots of goodies in store. Fans will be able to check out the show’s comeback once its hits Amazon on October 3. So if you want to know more about The Legend of Vox Machina, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.”

What do you think about this latest peek at The Legend of Vox Machina? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.