Legends of Tomorrow's Adam Tsekhman On "Ship Broken"

Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) is back on board the Waverider in tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "Ship Broken." The story, which plays like a bottle episode, sees all Hell breaking loose on board the timeship while Gary has his new therapy dog on board, Mick (Dominic Purcell) has his daughter Lita (Mina Sundwall) on board, and Sara (Caity Lotz) is inexplicably blind following her battle with the Fates in a recent episode. Along the way, the crew is trying to decide what Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) will do first when and if she can successfully reassemble the Loom of Fate. After all, not only does Zari (Tala Ashe) have a vested interest now that The Fates have murdered her younger brother, but Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) left her place on Hell's throne to come and use the Loom, too.

While Tsekhman stopped short of calling it a bottle episode ("I'm not sure about the finances of the episode," he joked), he admitted that sometimes, it's the little things you enjoy the most -- like a dog.

"When I read the script and saw that Gary's getting a dog, I was extremely excited," Tsekhman told ComicBook.com. "Fortunately, I am a dog person, so I was very eager to play around with the doggie. It was great. I'm always sort of eager to lean into the comedy, so when the opportunity arises, I'm very excited to go down that road."

Gary, of course, has been more or less leaning into the comedy for most of his run, except for the times that he brought mind-control onto the ship in the form of that whole unicorn/nipple incident.

"Gary is also naturally drawn to [magic], so it is both terrifying and intoxicating," Tsekhman explained. "Gary does have a penchant for getting himself into difficult situations due to his lack of forethought."

That said, Teskhman continued, Gary will have a big role to play as the season winds down over the next few weeks.

"Gary's got quite a big role in saving the world," Tsekhman said. "There are going to be some fun things coming up for Gary, related to this existential battle that is being set up between the Legends and the Fates. So, yeah, expect some more Gary. He's got something to say about it."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Ship Broken" will debut tonight.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.