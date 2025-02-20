Among Us 3D Announced With New Features

Among Us exploded in popularity after several streamers started playing it live, and it has only become more popular since then. With releases on almost every platform and cross-play features, there is no shortage of players for the multiplayer social deduction game. Developer Innersloth has been updating the game frequently, adding new cosmetics, maps, features, and cosmetics to keep fans engaged. But with such a long history, many have wondered what is next for Among Us and how the developer can continue to keep it alive. Well it seems like Innersloth has come up with the answer and is ready to share the future of Among Us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Innersloth has announced a new Among Us game and it presents a big change to what fans are familiar with. Everyone’s favorite party game is coming back, and it has received a new facelift that gives it a more modern look.

Play video

Innersloth has announced Among Us 3D, and shared a first look at the upcoming 3D version of the fan-favorite game. Players will be able to experience the familiar core gameplay of Among Us in a whole new perspective. Among Us 3D can be played with between four and ten players, with the more the merrier being true in this case.

Like the original, Among Us 3D features a collaborative experience where players must work together to complete tasks and discover the Imposter. The Imposter’s goal is to blend in with the players and eliminate them all. This can be done with sabotage and murder. Among Us 3D is a thrilling and deadly game of cat and mouse between Crewmates and Imposters.

Among Us 3D features native proximity chat allowing for pliers to speak directly in-game without an outside platform. Players will be able to enjoy new and returning minigames, now in 3D first-person. Additionally, Among Us 3D features crossplay with multiple platforms, including Among Us VR, but sadly not the original 2D Among Us.

Among Us 3D Imposter.

No release date or price was given with the announcement of Among Us 3D, but fans are excited for the next step of this popular multiplayer game. For those eager to jump in sooner, a demo for Among Us 3D during the Steam Next Fest. This is a preview of the game and will not include all features, game modes, or crossplay with Among Us VR.

Players are excited for the future of Among Us and can’t wait to see what collaborations come with the 3D version. Fans saw numerous collaborations, including Critical Role and Ace Attorney. Among Us 3D will feature Bean customization like the original. With the new 3D perspective fans will be able to show off their favorite cosmetics even better than before.

Innersloth is taking a big step with the transition to 3D, but only time will tell if it pays off. With the transition to 3D, players can likely expect more time between updates, as the work will be harder with 3D models vs 2D sprites.