Marvel's Loki: Early Sylvie Concept Art Reveals Totally Different Look

As only an Asgardian trickster could, the first season of Loki introduced fans to many different versions of the Norse god. That included a female version played by Sophia Di Martino, which ended up being more of a blend between the traditional Loki and the Asgardian Enchantress. While Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston share few similarities, the original concept art behind the former's "Sylvie" initially portrayed her much more similar to her Earth-616 counterpart.

Revealed in Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series, concept art for the character shares her with flowing black hair, complete with Loki's iconic gold crown. "When I started out working on concepts for Sylvie, I knew very little," Marvel visual development artist Wesley Burt says in the book. "Before I was able to read the script, I knew she was going to be a variant of Loki, thati t was going to draw upon both Lady Loki and Enchantress Sylvie Lushton from the comics."

As seen in the art, Burt's original pieces bear little to no resemblance to Di Martino. "The first pass of stuff I did was really focused on just seeing what I could pull from the comic book references and build from there," Burt adds. "Then I was able to read the entire story to get a feel for who she is, what she is after, and what her personality is like. Even though she's a variant of Loki, she's a different person in certain ways."

Will Sylvie be in Loki Season Two?

Principal photography for the second season of Loki has wrapped, and Di Martino was spotted in set photos, confirming her role in the next batch of episodes. In an interview last year with Variety, the actor revealed she hoped to explore the regret Sylvie would have after killing Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains.

"She's done it and she's sort of waiting for the relief and the release and something to happen to make her feel a tiny bit better about things," di Martino said. "And it just doesn't come, and she's left questioning everything. I think [regret] definitely comes at some point. I'm sure it will, because the whole conversation that's just happened with Loki is almost like a misunderstanding. It's just a bad bit of communication in a way, and then she's left with the reality of what she's done. There's some big feels."

When does Season 2 of Loki premiere?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

