Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits

Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!

Mosaku is quoted in the book, "If something goes wrong or someone changes the timeline, they're considered a variant. So they came—the Minutemen and the Hunters—and hunt the variant, capture them and take them into the TVA."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Director Kate Herron also mentioned how the actress lent her own voice to the role. "Wunmi completely changed the character. Originally, the character was conceived of as this kind of angry guy. And there was nothing wrong with the character—but when she read for it, it just gave us a completely different take on it. She wasn't angry. I loved that she was kind of sarcastic. And I think the thing with her as well is that she's so warm, and I really loved that. You're really on her side. And also, she's just a badass."

What's Coming In Loki Season 2?

Fans of Season 1 have to be prepared for a slightly different sensibility in Loki Season 2. After all, this isn't exactly the same TVA that viewers got to know on Disney+ last year. One big change would be director Kate Herron stepping away for other opportunities. Her directorial style was a a big hit for

"I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren't doing it in the showrunner system," the Five by Five and Sex Education director told THR. "So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six."

