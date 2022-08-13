Looney Tunes Fans Remember Mel Blanc's Amazing Performances

Looney Tunes fans are sharing their favorite Mel Blanc sound effects from his time voicing multiple characters. If you've ever watched one of these cartoons, you've probably heard his voice bringing Bugs Bunny to life. But, that's not Blanc's only contribution. His trademark yells are accentuated by the fact that all the lines were recorded in a warehouse. (You can hear the space being taken up in the dialogue.) For HBO Max, the storied brand has been a major focus. Blanc's line reads even inform the newer programs on the service and Cartoon Network. Looney Tunes Cartoons has been running for years at this point.

"As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we're re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, previously said before the series premiered. "These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics."

can we PLEASE bring back the unhinged Looney Tunes screams? pic.twitter.com/UXgEHGtHeN — アエーガ Aeyga🛠♻️ (@Aeyga_X) August 13, 2022

