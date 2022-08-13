Looney Tunes Fans Remember Mel Blanc's Amazing Performances
Looney Tunes fans are sharing their favorite Mel Blanc sound effects from his time voicing multiple characters. If you've ever watched one of these cartoons, you've probably heard his voice bringing Bugs Bunny to life. But, that's not Blanc's only contribution. His trademark yells are accentuated by the fact that all the lines were recorded in a warehouse. (You can hear the space being taken up in the dialogue.) For HBO Max, the storied brand has been a major focus. Blanc's line reads even inform the newer programs on the service and Cartoon Network. Looney Tunes Cartoons has been running for years at this point.
"As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we're re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, previously said before the series premiered. "These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics."
can we PLEASE bring back the unhinged Looney Tunes screams? pic.twitter.com/UXgEHGtHeN— アエーガ Aeyga🛠♻️ (@Aeyga_X) August 13, 2022
Do you have a favorite Looney Tunes bit? Let us know down in the comments!
Mel Blanc is a legend in voice acting, paving the way for all of your favorite voice actors and voice actresses. 100% Respect. https://t.co/3vXuIE4Zt7— ShellshockPrime @ LI Retro (@ShellshockPrime) August 13, 2022
Seeing Mel Blanc trending earlier has me wondering: who are the most important voice artists of American animation. Blanc and June Foray top the list IMO, but what qualifies someone? Longevity, variety, singularity?— Michael G. Bazemore Pro-choice IS pro-life (@deepwatermike) August 13, 2022
No one can ever come close to the comedic voice acting of Mel Blanc. https://t.co/wYZiuk33EV— Jeremy Fuscaldo ⏩ SPX 2022 W7B & Flame Con K10 (@JeremyFuscaldo) August 13, 2022
People throw around the word GOAT all the time these days, but truthfully, Mel Blanc genuinely is the greatest of all time.
This is the man that was the inspiration to your biggest inspirations... Robin Williams, Bill Murray, and Steve Martin became who they are because of Mel. https://t.co/Dq3OBgu8gE— Phantom (Kyle Land) (@PhantomSavage) August 13, 2022
The best part is most of these were Mel Blanc.
Mel was so good at nailing unhinged screams he even did for characters he didn't normally voice.
(The echo makes them funnier) https://t.co/vrkbcdlu7i— Children love the Meat Tank (@kafzeil) August 13, 2022
This is what got Mel Blanc trending on Twitter. Still the greatest voice actor who's ever lived and these screams are still hysterical decades and decades later. https://t.co/9NGCm2k4q2— Miguel (@thatdaffyduck) August 13, 2022
Tweety’s I Tawt I Taw A Putty Tat song from A Gruesome Twosome with Mel Blanc’s real voice. pic.twitter.com/ezn105lu4R— John Hardel (@hardel_john) August 13, 2022
Mel Blanc delivering a crazy voice as Rubberhead in THE GREAT PIGGY BANK ROBBERY (1946). pic.twitter.com/EzIHbuGNZE— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) August 13, 2022