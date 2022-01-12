Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 Debuts New Clip





Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 just dropped another clip for the upcoming salvo of episodes. People are excited to see what one of HBO Max’s most popular programs have up their sleeves. Well, there were some character posts accompanying the new clip with familiar faces. Bugs Bunny is front and center done up like Venus in classical garb. Yosemitie Sam is billed as the brawler and Porky Pig is the ham. Alongside all of these iconic tunes is Sylvester the cat. It’s some classic Looney Tunes shenanigans when things get going on HBO Max on the 20th. Check out the post for yourself down below.

“As we build and expand our kids and family programming slate, we’re re-introducing some of the most cherished and iconic characters and creating new animated friends to fall in love with,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, previously said before the series premiered. “These new series from the talented teams at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios are sure to become instant classics.”

“We are stewards for some of the greatest animated characters of all time,” Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, added. “And for every new series with these characters, our starting point is to always focus on what made these characters so beloved in the first place. With Looney Tunes Cartoons and Jellystone, our artists have captured the timeless charm of these characters to create cartoons we know that kids and parents will love watching together.”

HBO Max has a new description for Season 3:

“In these nine new episodes, the mischievous mouse duo Hubie and Bertie star in their first Looney Tunes Cartoons dedicated short where they risk it all to break into a cheese shop. Also in store, Sylvester crashes Tweety’s birthday party while Daffy the Caveduck and Prehistoric Porky have a Stone Age adventure. Back in modern times, Petunia Pig tries her hoof at gardening and Marvin the Martian has finally conquered Earth… except no one bothered to tell Bugs. These and more Looney misadventures are in store on Thanksgiving Day—You don’t want to miss it!”

