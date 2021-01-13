The Lord of the Rings TV Series Official Synopsis Confirms Setting and Story

✖

Ever since Amazon Studios announced that it was developing a TV series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, fans have wondered exactly what the series will explore, with TheOneRing.net unveiling the series' official synopsis, which gives insight into what fans can expect. The synopsis confirms that the new series will take place during the Second Age of Middle-earth and will explore an ensemble of characters, with the site claiming that this ensemble means both new and familiar figures for the franchise will be featured. Given that the title "The Lord of the Rings" refers to a specific set of characters and specific adventures, it's unknown what the series' official title might be.

TheOneRing.net describes the series, "Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Much like fans have wondered what the concept of the series would be, they also wondered if we could expect to see any well-known characters for the franchise making any appearances. With the timeline of the new series, impossibilities were presented in regards to mortal characters appearing, yet we do know that we can expect some magical characters to make an appearance. Galadriel and Elrond, for example, are some of the characters we can plan on spending time with, who appeared in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

How much time we'll spend with these established characters, however, is yet to be confirmed.

