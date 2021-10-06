Netflix Announces Lost in Space Season 3 Teaser Is Finally Coming

Fans are finally about to get their first glimpse at the final season of Lost in Space on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix tweeted out a photo from the new season and confirmed that the teaser would debut on Thursday, nearly two years after the show’s second season premiered. “LOST IN SPACE Season 3 teaser coming tomorrow 🤖 finally 🤖,” the Netflix Geeked account tweeted (you can see it below). Netflix announced in March 2020 that it had renewed Lost in Space for its third and final season. Production began a year ago, in October 2020. The Netflix series is an updated remake of the classic sci-fi television series shown on CBS in the 1960s.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” showrunner Zack Estrin said when Netflix announced the final season. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, Netflix’s Director of Original Series. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

In September 2020, Netflix added Russell Hornsby to the show in a recurring role during the final season. The cast features Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele.

According to Netflix’s official series synopsis, “There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all.”

